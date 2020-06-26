John Henry and Tom Werner never tire of winning.

The Liverpool FC owner and chairman both reacted joyfully to the Reds’ first Premier League title win Thursday shortly after the Reds officially became champions of the 2019-20 campaign. The triumph sparked emotional celebrations in Liverpool and around the world, as the Reds ended their 30-year English-league championship drought.

Henry stressed in an email to The Associated Press how management methods Fenway Sports Group employs effectively with the Boston Red Sox also have been keys to returning Liverpool to English soccer’s summit in just under 10 years of FSG’s ownership.

“There can be no disappointment in winning the Premier League!” Henry wrote.

“I think it’s the similarities that are important. Building the right team first and foremost with the discipline to stick to bold plans. You never stop learning in football and we had a lot to learn. We made a lot of mistakes and I’m sure we will make more but there is a team operating at many levels with a focus.”

Parents everywhere can understand the metaphor Werner used to put Liverpool’s Premier League title in some perspective.

“People have asked about which World Series that we’ve won was the most meaningful,” Werner told The AP in a phone interview. “It’s like comparing one child to another. You love all your children. We were all in Madrid last year and winning the (UEFA) Champions League was special, but this is really magnificent because it’s the culmination of 30 years of trying to win the Premier League.

“When I look back on this season, when I’m in a retirement home in 10 years, it won’t matter. I’ll just be able to reflect on an achievement. When we first got involved with the club 10 years ago, we dreamt of this moment.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images