Is Johnny Manziel planning a comeback?

Apparently not.

The 27-year-old quarterback hasn’t officially retired yet, but he thinks he’s played his final game in the NFL. That said, he’s not entirely destroy over the idea.

“In the past, probably, is the way I’d characterize it,” Manziel told The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Don Williams. “I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field.

“I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance, but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now. I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.”

And while his NFL career wasn’t the most stellar, Manziel certainly is appreciative of the experience.

“I had a great time,” Manziel said. “Anytime I ever stepped between the lines, I had an amazing time. I gave it everything I had.

“I think it’s just, the work you put in when you have the free hours and when you do things on your own, that matches up accordingly with what happens on the field. And when you get to thinking that you’re too good or you’re better than the game, it’ll humble you. And that’s what happened. I got humbled. Thank God I did get a chance to be humbled, because when you think you’re at the top of the world, it’s a dangerous place.”

Sounds like someone has done a whole lot of maturing lately.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images