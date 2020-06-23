Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Tom Brady looking a little more muscular this summer?

It appears one of his former teammates is asking that very question.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Tuesday held an informal workout with some of his new teammates (which, by the way, was against current NFLPA guidance), and he posted a photo from the session on Instagram.

Brady’s post prompted a little jab from New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones.

“Arms look like you’ve done a few curls this summer 😂,” Jones wrote.

Of course, this can be perceived as a jab since Brady typically isn’t one to take part in traditional workouts, though maybe he beefed up his arms by way of the resistance band.

