Josh Gordon remains a fan of his former teammate.
New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman shared a post on Instagram this week from a workout of his. Like most of his posts, it drew an array of comments from fans and teammates alike, and Gordon was among those to drop a remark on the post.
“Big homie 🔥” Gordon simply responded.
Gordon currently is suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his August 2019 reinstatement to the league. His most recent relapse was due to the death of his brother, and he currently is applying for reinstatement again.
Edelman, meanwhile, is gearing up for the first season of his career without Tom Brady as his quarterback.
