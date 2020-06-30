Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is ready to get to work with Cam Newton.

The Patriots receiver took to social media Tuesday to welcome the 31-year-old quarterback to New England. Newton reportedly has agreed to sign a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Patriots, though the deal wasn’t official as of noon Tuesday.

Edelman’s post also included a rather lame Massachusetts joke.

Take a look:

Should Newton eventually win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job — reportedly no guarantee — Edelman figures to be among his favorite targets. Whether Edelman, who has spent his entire career catching passes from Tom Brady, is able to adapt to life with a new star signal-caller remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images