Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman and Jarrett Stidham’s first Instagram activity since Cam Newton singed with the Patriots had absolutely nothing to do with Cam Newton.

Edelman on Tuesday shared your run-of-the-mill athlete Instagram featuring a post-workout photo along with an inspirational quote about something or other. The New England receiver’s post drew a reaction from Stidham, who reportedly has put in work with Edelman throughout the offseason.

Here’s the post:

And here’s Stidham’s reaction:

Now, if you’re into conspiracies, you might note that while many Patriots players go nuts over the signing of Newton, Edelman and Stidham have remained silent on the matter and instead have interacted with each other on Instagram. Does that mean Stidham is miffed over the Newton signing and that Edelman is annoyed after devoting much of his offseason to developing a connection with the sophomore quarterback?

Is there troubling brewing in Foxboro?! Are we in for another “palace coup“, to quote The Sports Hub’s afternoon show?

Nah, it’s just a stupid photo and a couple eye emojis. Have a nice day.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images