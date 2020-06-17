Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is ready to go.

The New England Patriots receiver enters his first season without quarterback Tom Brady, but it seems he hasn’t lost any motivation.

Bleacher Report on Wednesday tweeted out a video of Edelman’s recent training session, in which the 34-year-old showed off some route-running and hand-eye coordination. It’s certainly something Patriots fans will love to see.

Check it out here:

You're not this good for this long on accident 💯 @Edelman11 (via zacemde/IG) pic.twitter.com/ucXqiqQu6J — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 17, 2020

It’s that mindset from Edelman that enticed one of his Patriots teammates to offer a glowing review about his the receiver’s preparation.

The NFL is hoping to begin preseason workouts in late July with the Patriots expected to begin July 28.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images