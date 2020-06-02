Anyone expecting Liverpool to coast across the finish line doesn’t know these Reds.

Jurgen Klopp insisted Tuesday during his appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live that Liverpool’s determination to win each game remains as strong as ever with the restart to the Premier League season looming. The Reds have a 25-point lead atop the Premier League standings and need just two wins over their final nine games to clinch their first English league championship in 30 years. Despite standing on the brink of glory, Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, won’t allow the Reds’ winning mentality to weaken prior to, or after, clinching the Premier League title.

“It’s nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that,” Klopp said. “We know we are close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all. We are still not champions. We have to play football games and we have to win them.

“We don’t want to stop winning after two games or whatever it is. I don’t see results written in the stars. We have to work really hard.”

Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League standings, thanks in large part to its incredible work ethic and strong mentality.

The Premier League will return June 17, and Liverpool will recommence its title charge three days later with a visit to crosstown rival Everton.

While Liverpool fans around the world are preparing for the moments they clinch the title and receive the Premier League trophy, Klopp is keeping his team’s focus where he believes it belongs: on the next game.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com