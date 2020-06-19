Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t look now, but what’s happening with the coronavirus pandemic in Florida doesn’t look great for players concerned about the safety of the NBA’s return at Walt Disney World in Orlando for the end of July.

Just one week after reopening bars and restaurants, the state had to shut them back down due to record-highs for new cases of COVID-19. A Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach tested positive Thursday, with two other assistants quarantined, and the Lightening on Friday decided to shut down their facilities after players and staff reportedly contracted the virus.

It appears that’s worrying Justice Winslow, who took to his Instagram story Friday to share his sentiments.

“This (expletive) ain’t even bout basketball or our safety anymore,” the Miami Heat forward wrote, via NBA Central. “All about the Benjamins baby. Not sure if they really care if we get corona.”

Winslow tagged both the NBA and NBA Players’ Association in his post.

With these latest developments on the virus, we’ll see how everything plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images