The greatest player in Patriots history has moved on, but the franchise’s collective mindset remains the same.

The 2020 NFL season will mark New England’s first without Tom Brady since 1999. Not only did Brady provide stellar quarterback play over his two-decade run in Foxboro. He also offered great leadership and was a key aspect of the Patriots’ identity.

But judging by Justin Bethel’s recent remarks, it doesn’t sound like any current Patriots are dwelling on Brady’s departure. The special teams ace offered some insight into New England’s team outlook as the 2020 campaign approaches.

“Every team, they have changes every year,” Bethel recently said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “They’re a new team every year. Obviously, Tom Brady leaving, you would say is a big thing because he’s been with the Patriots for so long and has done so much. But at the end of the day, I think guys who are on the team right now — we know we gotta go out there and do our jobs and win games. I think we have the coaching staff and the people to support us to get that done.”

Of course, nobody has any doubts about the Patriots’ coaching staff. The most pressing questions hover over the quarterback position, as it remains to be seen what Jarrett Stidham will be able to bring to the table.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images