Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL is a United States-based league, but some teams could complete the current season over the northern border.

Several Canadian cities — including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver — have expressed interest in playing host to the NHL for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to pause the season March 12. The league will resume play in two hub cities, though neither location has been selected.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the cities’ interest Tuesday during his daily briefing, noting the government is “open” to allow one to host the NHL despite its strict coronavirus restrictions.

“Three Canadian cities are asking for it,” Trudeau said, via The Canadian Press. “Obviously the decision has to be made by the NHL and the cities and the provinces. Canada is open to it as long as it is OK’d by the local health authorities.”

So, Canada’s essentially given the cities the green light, but will the NHL? Only time will tell, and the clock is ticking.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images