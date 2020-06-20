Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Juventus F.C. is in first place in Italy’s Serie A, but world-class player Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t had his best season.

The five-time Balloon D’Or winner didn’t even take a penalty shot in the club’s shootout loss to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final Wednesday, and especially as of late, is showing his age.

So will the 35-year-old eventually go the route of many other international stars like David Beckham or national teammate Nani and end up in the MLS? It looks like that may eventually be the case.

“A couple of years ago, (Ronaldo) told me that he will probably end up in America,” Nani, Ronaldo’s Portuguese international teammate said to ESPN’s Taylor Twellman.

“It’s not 100% but probably. There is a chance.”

To have one of the best players on the planet in the MLS would certainly booster its fan base. And Ronaldo would put bodies in seats, regardless of how old he is if and when he leaves Europe.

“It is a great league. Obviously there are points where we must improve as a league, even in the quality of the players,” Nani said of his experiences in the MLS.

“Here you have fantastic clubs, well organized with fantastic conditions, great coaches, great players. You see every season improving.”

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images