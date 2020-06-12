Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans of Italian soccer likely are feeling thankful right now, regardless of their affiliation.

Juventus will host A.C. Milan on Friday at Allianz Stadium in the second leg of their Coppa Italia (Italy Cup) semifinal series. Having tied 1-1 on Feb. 13 in the first leg, the teams have waited nearly four months to settle this Coppa Italia semifinal because the coronavirus outbreak forced sports in Italy and elsewhere to pause. Perhaps it’s fitting that Juventus and Milan, historically two of Italy’s most successful and popular clubs, will be the first professional soccer teams in the country to return to competitive play.

The Juventus-Milan winner will face either Napoli or Inter Milan on June 17 in the Coppa Italia final. The 2019-20 Serie A season will resume June 20.

No broadcaster will air Juventus versus Milan in the United States. Here’s how to watch the Coppa Italia semifinal game online:

When: Friday, June 12, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN; FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images