The NBA’s preeminent hot take machine is at it again.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Hoop Central asked its followers to vote on one of three players to start an NBA franchise with: Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum or Zion Williamson. Based on the inherently flawed voting method, Williamson won in a landslide.

However, Perkins had a different (and absolutely predictable) take.

Check out this tweet:

Give me that 6’9 Prolific Scorer that got Celtics across his chest!!! https://t.co/BPlmiuz1KP — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Perkins is right.

Williamson has a chance to be a truly generational superstar, but his injury history and body type must factor into the equation, as should his inconsistent shooting. As for Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers star is remarkably talented, but his inability to develop anything resembling an outside jump shot is a deal-breaker, plus he has some injury concerns.

On the other hand, Tatum is the total package, as well as a proven playoff performer. He also has been healthy for the bulk of his career.

So, before you rip Perkins and call him a “homer” (he is), consider the possibility he might be right.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images