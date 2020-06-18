Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins most certainly is active on Twitter.

The former Boston Celtics big man took to the social media platform Monday hailing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as the “Most Athletic Player in NBA History!!!” in response to a video of James making an acrobatic high-flying catch as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fellow former Celtics big man Bill Russell responded to Perkins’ tweet with his case for the crown of the most athletic player in NBA history with a story on how he could’ve made the U.S. Olympic Team in track and field in 1956. The 2008 champion hilariously responded back after having a “change of heart.”

