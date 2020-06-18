Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are getting nasty between Kendrick Perkins, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Perkins has been critical of Irving amid reports of the Brooklyn Nets star raising issues over the NBA’s plan to resume its season at Walt Disney World. Among other things, Irving apparently believes the NBA’s return would divert the attention away from social justice activism as well as put players at potential health risk. There are conflicting reports on whether he has suggested forming of an alternative basketball league.

None of this has set well with Perkins, one Irving’s harshest critics, who went off on the star point guard Wednesday morning during an appearance on ESPN.

“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do,” Perkins said on Wednesday’s “Get Up!” episode. “It’s going to fly backwards because Kyrie right now is confused, he’s showing his lack of leadership. Here it is: Kyrie, you have been on these conference calls over the last two months. You’re the vice president of the Players Association. You have been very involved in all this that’s taking place as far as whether we’re going to play or not. You’ve been on the phone and you voted to play!”

It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it!!! https://t.co/2SFrNOjcL8 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2020

Then, Wednesday night, Perkins implied he has knowledge about what Irving has been doing and saying behind the scenes.

Take a look:

Excuse my last tweet…but I really took it light on Kyrie today because I really could Expose the “Cupcake” BS that he’s really doing behind those phone conversations!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2020

Here’s where Durant comes in.

Twitter user Dr. Guru replied to Perkins’ tweet with a clip of the former Oklahoma City Thunder center chucking up an embarrassing air ball. Durant, who in the past has gone back and forth with Perkins, retweeted the post.

Check it out:

It’s all good Perk! Real NBA fans know you were one of the most lethal hoppers back in the day pic.twitter.com/8Pbdw5Am8H — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) June 17, 2020

That’s some simple, but nonetheless brutal shade from Durant.

As for who’s right and who’s wrong in this undeniably stupid mess, that’s for you to decide.

