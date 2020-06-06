Even though the NBA reportedly will return four-plus months after it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it will won’t be enough time for Kevin Durant to make his Brooklyn Nets debut.

Durant ruptured his Achilles last year and was expected to miss the 2019-20 season. But with the hiatus, many thought there may be a chance for him to play this year.

But that’s not the case.

“It’s just best for me to wait,” Durant said on ESPN’s “The Undefeated” on Friday. “I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career.

“My season is over. I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”

That settles that.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images