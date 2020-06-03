Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The late Kobe Bryant was sympathetic to the cause being protested around the nation in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

And as darkness falls over those protests and demonstrations, some have become unruly, resulting in looting and vandalism. But amid the unrest in L.A., painted murals of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both died in a January helicopter crash, remain untouched.

What a sight, despite all the graffiti being done in Los Angeles during the protests, not a single Kobe and Gianna mural has been touched. Incredible! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/oqxJ0naQ3Q — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) June 1, 2020

Thankfully every Kobe mural in the city is untouched. RESPECT for the Mamba pic.twitter.com/2GrXZhnAgm — Kobe Bryant Mural Locations (@kobemurals) June 2, 2020

In a series of Instagram stories, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, expressed her thanks that 15 murals throughout the city made it through the first few days of protests unscathed.

Of course, the city of L.A. has the upmost amount of respect for the Lakers legend, and it would be hard to believe that anyone would be capable of ruining his memorials.

Still, it’s powerful to see how the murals remain a bright spot in the community during these times.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images