The NBA has made it clear that with its return, it wants to further amplify conversations about racial injustices with its platform as opposed to having games distract from these issues.

In fact, it’s made activism one of its “central goals” upon restarting the season.

But for Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, who started a coalition for players to voice concerns about returning to play along with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, he wants specifics on what the league, owners and sponsors plan to do with the platform.

“Regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn’t enough,” Bradley told ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski in a piece that ran Tuesday. “Are we that self-centered to believe no one in the world is aware of racism right now? That, as athletes, we solve the real issues by using our platforms to speak?

“We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more. Protesting during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put in to the works.”

Bradley commended fellow players using their fame and following to speak out on these issues of police brutality and systemic racism, but knows the movement will have greater impact with help of NBA owners.

“Don’t put all of the weight on your player to take care of the issue,” Bradley said. “If you care about us, you can’t remain silent and in the background.”

Bradley said, on behalf of the coalition, that they’d like to see an increase in black people hired for top executive and coaching positions.

Whether Bradley decides to play when the league hopefully returns in a few weeks is to be determined, but he knows the effect it could have if the leagues prominent Black players sit out.

