Laura Ingraham doesn’t believe Drew Brees needs to shut up and throw the football.

Brees found himself in hot water Wednesday when he spoke out against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. During a recent episode of “The Ingraham Angle,” the FOX News host expressed her belief that Brees shouldn’t have faced such harsh criticism for his remarks.

“Well, he’s allowed to have his view of what kneeling and the flag means to him,” Ingraham said. “I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine. I mean, this is beyond football, though. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist. By the way, on the streets of New Orleans, they’re shouting ‘(expletive) Drew Brees.’ That’s what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints.”

Ingraham had a much different stance on superstar athletes not “sticking to sports” back in February 2018. Ingraham infamously chastised LeBron James and Kevin Durant for speaking out about against President of the United States Donald Trump.

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” Ingraham said. “Oh and, LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

James took to Twitter on Thursday to call out Ingraham for her double standard.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Brees since has walked back on his controversial comments. The 41-year-old issues two public apologies Thursday and reportedly also expressed his regret to his Saints teammates in a team meeting.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images