Leroy Sane is determined to take his talents elsewhere.

The Manchester City winger will leave the club during the summer transfer window, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Friday in a press conference. Sane has rejected multiple offers to extend his stay in Manchester, and the club now prefers to sell him, instead of losing him next summer as a free agent.

PEP 💬 Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered two or three times and he rejected it. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 19, 2020

PEP 💬 (Re Sane) When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him. He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets. He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against – but he wants another adventure. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 19, 2020

Rumors have linked Sane with a transfer to Bayern Munich for months, and the 24-year-old reportedly is the German giant’s top transfer target. Manchester City will demand a hefty transfer fee for Sane, with reports suggest the club values him at £62 million (€68 million/$77 million).

Manchester City signed Sane from German club Schalke in 2016 for £37 million (€41 million/$46 million). He helped City win two Premier League titles, as well as two EFL Cups and one FA Cup in his four seasons with the club.

The knee injury Sane suffered in Manchester City’s first game of the season has limited him to just two appearances in 2019-20, but he remains a valuable asset due to his age and talent. While City will profit financially from his value, another club likely will reap the benefits of his presence on the field in a few months’ time.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images