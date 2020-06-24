Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is one step away from the brink of glory.

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 31 game between the first- and eighth-place teams in the standings. Liverpool can move to within touching distance of the Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace, as it would need just two more points to clinch its first English league title since 1990.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Crystal Palace.

When: Wednesday, June 24, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com