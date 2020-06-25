Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, Liverpool FC is champion of English soccer again.

The Reds clinched the 2019-20 Premier League title Thursday after Manchester City lost to Chelsea 2-1. Liverpool leads second-place Manchester City by 23 points with seven games remaining and a maximum of 21 points up for grabs, meaning the Reds’ lead now is insurmountable.

🏆🔴 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/nNO5YMNaDv — Premier League (@premierleague) June 25, 2020

The English championship is Liverpool’s first in the Premier League era, which dates back to 1992. Liverpool last won the English league in 1990, and its 30-year wait for the 19th league title in club history now has ended.

Manchester City beat Liverpool by one point last season in the greatest title race in Premier League history. Instead of allowing the disappointment of that near-miss to overwhelm their future, the Reds vowed to go again, worked even harder and eventually ran away with the title this term in stunning fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC