In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen discuss the NHL’s return to play plan and how it compares to the NBA’s.

The duo also discusses how the Bruins will approach the round-robin tournament and if Bruce Cassidy plans on resting players.