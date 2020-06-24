Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will an unlikely rival prevent Manchester United for reaching its goal?

Manchester United will host Sheffield United on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 31 game. The matchup between fifth-place Manchester United and eighth-place Sheffield United might loom large in the race for top-four finishes and the accompanying places in next season’s UEFA Champions League, as just four points separate them in the standings with eight games remaining in the season.

Manchester United is unbeaten in its last 12 games in all competitions, dating back to before the 2019-20 season paused for three months due to the coronavrius outbreak.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Sheffield United.

When: Wednesday, June 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

