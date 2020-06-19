Mark Cuban is ready for Orlando.

The Dallas Mavericks owner, appearing on ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” on Thursday, depicted some confidence in the league’s return-to-play plan.

“I mean, this has been our entire focus since March 11 — how do we get back safely?,” Cuban told ESPN. “I think the NBA is doing everything possible. We’re learning from what others are doing. We’re dealing with the best in the fields, all related fields, all medical fields, all scientists. We’re talking to the best of the best. And so if there’s any way we can do it, we’re going to pull this off.”

The coronavirus pandemic reportedly has seen an increase in Florida with more than 3,000 new cases in the state, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Cuban, however, believes the fact the league is operating in a “bubble city” provides a bit of a contrast.

“When you have a controlled environment, or as controlled as you possibly can get it, I think we’re trying emulate what we do in our homes, where we feel safer,” Cuban told ESPN. “People are getting tested. People are being monitored when they come into the environment. There’s continuous information. Every precaution that possibly can be taken, that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

The NBA is set to travel to Orlando in early July prior to resuming play July 30.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images