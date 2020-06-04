Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Martellus Bennett on Wednesday used a lengthy Twitter thread to address controversial remarks made this week by Drew Brees and Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Bennett also used the platform to take aim at one of his former quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers garnered praise with his indirect response to Brees, who stated he disagrees with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Rodgers took to Instagram with a throwback photo of himself and Packers teammates interlocking arms, coupled with a caption that explained on-field protests never have or ever will be about the flag and/or national anthem.

Bennett was not among those who saluted Rodgers for his post. Quite the opposite, in fact.

(Warning: The second tweet in the following thread continues NSFW language)

So miss me with bullshit. Show me one. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

He saw what I went thru while protesting in Green Bay. And protesting in Wisconsin is a wild experience. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Bennett appeared in seven games for the Packers in 2017 before Green Bay released him mid-season with a “failure to disclose physical condition” designation. Bennett strongly refuted the notion made by the team, claiming the Packers tried to “(expletive) him over” as he dealt with a serious shoulder injury.

Rodgers has not responded to Bennett’s tweets as of Thursday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK Images