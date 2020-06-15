Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is driving change in his team’s city.

The 12-year NFL veteran’s GoFundMe page for “Advancing The Lives (ATL) Of The Black Community” has raised over $1.2 million and has a goal to reach $2 million. NESN’s Courtney Cox details Ryan’s leadership in the video above as our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page and to learn more about VA Healthcare, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports