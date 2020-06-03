New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has caught some additional flack following his statement Wednesday about how he remains against NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

First, Saints teammate Michael Thomas ripped Brees for his comment, and now a pair of New England Patriots — Devin and Jason McCourty — have done the same.

On their shared Twitter account, the McCourty brothers called Brees’ comments to Yahoo! Finance on Wednesday “a disgrace.”

“This is a disgrace! To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them. Those men later returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about the flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for what’s right!,” their tweet read.

The kneeling demonstrations, originally started in 2016 by ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, were organized to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Those two issues have, as you may know, came back to the forefront after the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

It seems Brees’ tone-deaf comments, during a time in which the entire country has protested both the death of Floyd and racial injustice in general, have not sat well with players around the league.

