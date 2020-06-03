Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees has ticked off at least one of his teammates.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback made headlines Wednesday when he said he still is against players kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Brees sited his family’s history of military service as reason for why he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” The demonstrations, launched in 2016 by Colin Kaepernick, were and remain about protesting racial injustice and police brutality, two issues that have surged back to the forefront since the killing of former Minneapolis native George Floyd.

The 41-year-old’s comments didn’t go over well with New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas. Check out his reactions in the tweets below.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Obviously, everyone is entitled to their own opinions on everything. However, given all that recently has transpired in the United States, it’s hard to argue that Brees’ remarks weren’t ill-timed and tone-deaf.

Anthem protests all but vanished from major sports leagues over the last two years. However, many believe they will return once seasons resume/start later this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images