Mike Vrabel took Tom Brady down on his own turf back in January, putting an end to the quarterback’s 2019 season and New England Patriots tenure.

The Tennessee Titans coach is awfully confident he’d be able to defeat his former teammate again, too, albeit in a different forum.

Vrabel, like so many others, watched Brady labor through 18 holes at Medalist Golf Club last month. The six-time Super Bowl champion did hit arguably the best shot of The Match — a birdie from well over 100 feet out — but it was an otherwise underwhelming afternoon on the links for TB12.

We’re not sure how confident Vrabel is in his golf game, but apparently enough so to take on Brady with some dough on the line.

“Right now after watching Tom golf, I wish we were best friends. I wish we golfed every day, for a lot of money, after watching that debacle,” Vrabel said during an appearance on “The Camera Guys,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

Knowing Brady’s ultra-competitive drive, we wouldn’t be terribly surprised if the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller took Vrabel up on his offer.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images