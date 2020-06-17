It sounds like the framework for an agreement regarding the 2020 Major League Baseball season has been laid out.

A plethora of reports surfaced Wednesday that an agreement between the league and MLB Players’ Association was close, but the MLBPA quickly refuted that.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and union executive director Tony Clark met Tuesday night in Arizona, and it appears it was more positive than not. Manfred released a statement Wednesday, detailing what the two talked about:

“At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours yesterday in Phoenix,” the statement said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

Both sides are up against the clock if they want to play in 2020.

