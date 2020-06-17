Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It sounds like the framework for an agreement regarding the 2020 Major League Baseball season has been laid out.

A plethora of reports surfaced Wednesday that an agreement between the league and MLB Players’ Association was close, but the MLBPA quickly refuted that.

Reports of an agreement are false. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 17, 2020

Commissioner Rob Manfred and union executive director Tony Clark met Tuesday night in Arizona, and it appears it was more positive than not. Manfred released a statement Wednesday, detailing what the two talked about:

“At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours yesterday in Phoenix,” the statement said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

Both sides are up against the clock if they want to play in 2020.

