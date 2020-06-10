Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball fans have something to look forward to Wednesday night.

The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will kick off, albeit under atypical circumstances. The draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five as a cost-cutting move amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draft will span two nights, with Round 1 and the Competitive Balance Round A being held Wednesday night. The remainder of the draft will take place Thursday evening.

Here’s the Round 1 draft order:

And here are the top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline:

Just over 24 hours to go until the 2020 #MLBDraft! Get to know some of the top prospects whose names you'll be hearing called tomorrow night on @MLBNetwork & @ESPN: https://t.co/ayuTrP2RfV pic.twitter.com/uZYA2DwEyz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 9, 2020

Here’s how and when to watch the 2020 MLB draft online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET and Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

TV: MLB Network and ESPN on Wednesday; MLB Network and ESPN2 on Thursday

Live stream: MLB.com

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images