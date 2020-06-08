Major League Baseball reportedly has made a new proposal to its Players Association.

ESPN’s Karl Ravech reported Monday that MLB’s latest proposal entails a 76-game regular season in 2020, with players receiving 75 percent prorated salaries.

Ravech also notes there would be playoff pool money and that teams wouldn’t need to relinquish draft pick compensation in order to sign certain free agents next offseason.

According to Ravech, the regular season would conclude Sept. 27 and the postseason would wrap up at the end of October. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the season would begin about July 10 under the new proposal.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported the plan calls for players to be paid 50 percent prorated salaries and then another 25 percent (up to 75 percent) if the playoffs are completed.

Both Heyman and Sherman reported that MLB has dropped its previous proposal for a sliding scale in which the league’s highest-earning players take the biggest pay cuts.

The MLBPA reportedly has been seeking 100 percent prorated salaries, which has been a sticking point in negotiations. It’s still possible the 2020 season could be shortened to 50 or so games.

The 2020 MLB season, of course, is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The owners and players have been trying to work out a deal to resume play, but so far, the sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement, casting continued uncertainty over the upcoming campaign.

Stay tuned.

