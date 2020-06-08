Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball reportedly has made a new proposal to its Players Association.

ESPN’s Karl Ravech reported Monday that MLB’s latest proposal entails a 76-game regular season in 2020, with players receiving 75 percent prorated salaries.

Ravech also notes there would be playoff pool money and that teams wouldn’t need to relinquish draft pick compensation in order to sign certain free agents next offseason.

According to Ravech, the regular season would conclude Sept. 27 and the postseason would wrap up at the end of October. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the season would begin about July 10 under the new proposal.

MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 8, 2020

According to sources this equates to roughly 200 million more in player salaries. The 50 game season is not a threat rather a negotiated right. Hopefully this spurs further dialogue, if not we will play a short season — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 8, 2020

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported the plan calls for players to be paid 50 percent prorated salaries and then another 25 percent (up to 75 percent) if the playoffs are completed.

MLB plan calls for players to be paid 50 percent of prorated pay and then get another 25 percent (to 75 total) if the playoffs are completed. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 8, 2020

Both Heyman and Sherman reported that MLB has dropped its previous proposal for a sliding scale in which the league’s highest-earning players take the biggest pay cuts.

New MLB offer is for 25% paycut for players rather than 40%. Also not a sliding scale. Players preferred to avoid the sliding scale/progressive cut and MLB listened. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

Under this proposal each player earns ~19% more under this offer than if forced to play a shorter season at 100% of prorated salaries — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

MLB made its proposal this morning. Dropped the sliding scale that hurt highest earning players most. Players would not earn the full 75 pct prorated unless a postseason is concluded. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 8, 2020

The MLBPA reportedly has been seeking 100 percent prorated salaries, which has been a sticking point in negotiations. It’s still possible the 2020 season could be shortened to 50 or so games.

MLB is not describing this latest offer as a last offer. But are standing by the 3/26 agreement that it says allows Commish Manfred to start a season as long as at full prorated. That would be 50 games probably. That is becoming more real as time runs out on more games. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 8, 2020

MLB is determined to play games this year. The way the sides are entrenched, I would suspect an agreement for more than 50 games at full; protation is going to be difficult. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 8, 2020

Few items have become obvious from MLB side: 1. Not going to give 100 pct proration. 2. Determined to play a season of at least 48 games. 3. Will not go beyond Sept close to reg season. 4. Will make some concessions to try to help free agent markets as compromise — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 8, 2020

The 2020 MLB season, of course, is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The owners and players have been trying to work out a deal to resume play, but so far, the sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement, casting continued uncertainty over the upcoming campaign.

