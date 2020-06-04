A former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers player reportedly is in some serious trouble.
Ex-MLB outfielder Carl Crawford was arrested on Thursday for felony domestic violence in Texas, according to TMZ and The Houston Chronicle. The 38-year-old was booked into Harris Country Jail, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson, and is being held on $100,000 bail.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Crawford allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint during an incident in May. The woman claims Crawford was visibly upset and “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.” She says he warned her “if she lied to him that he was going to hurt her,” as well.
Here’s what happened next, per TMZ’s report:
The woman claims Crawford fled as well, leaving his gun behind. Cops later witnessed pink marks on her neck, per court docs.
Crawford has been charged with assault of a family member — impeding breathing, TMZ reports.
More MLB: League Rejects MLBPA’s Counterproposal, Sides ‘Deadlocked’
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images