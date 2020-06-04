A former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers player reportedly is in some serious trouble.

Ex-MLB outfielder Carl Crawford was arrested on Thursday for felony domestic violence in Texas, according to TMZ and The Houston Chronicle. The 38-year-old was booked into Harris Country Jail, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson, and is being held on $100,000 bail.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Crawford allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint during an incident in May. The woman claims Crawford was visibly upset and “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.” She says he warned her “if she lied to him that he was going to hurt her,” as well.

Here’s what happened next, per TMZ’s report: The woman says she tried to leave her apartment … but says Crawford pushed her down to the ground in the hallway. Crawford, per the docs, then “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck, while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.” When she says she replied that she only knew the other man for a week, she claims Crawford accused her of lying and slammed her head against the wall several times.While still holding the gun, Crawford allegedly began to squeeze the woman’s neck while asking, “how long had she been having sex with the male.” The woman says she felt like she was about to pass out when her (one)-year-old daughter walked over to her, which allegedly distracted Crawford long enough for her to get up and flee the scene.

The woman claims Crawford fled as well, leaving his gun behind. Cops later witnessed pink marks on her neck, per court docs.

Crawford has been charged with assault of a family member — impeding breathing, TMZ reports.

