There has been a lot of back-and-forth between Major League Baseball and its Players’ Association regarding how to go about the 2020 season.

The league reportedly sent its most recent proposal to the union Monday, which included a 76-game schedule. But the PA was expected to reject it and offer one of their own — which reportedly happened Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report that the MLBPA is looking for an 89-game schedule with full prorated salaries as well as expanded playoffs.

The proposal is for 89 games, not around 89, and is 25 fewer than the union’s last proposal of 114 games at full pro rata, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2020

The #MLBPA is proposing an 89-game schedule at full pro-rated salary. The offer soon will be formal as @JeffPassan first reported. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2020

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported the proposal is expected to be rejected by MLB. He also added some additional details:

The #MLBPA has officially sent their 89-game proposal with full prorated pay to #MLB, which is expected to be rejected. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2020

The union 89-game proposal includes expanded playoffs this year and next year, but the regular-season would be extended until Oct. 11. MLB insists the regular-season ends Sept. 27 for fear of COVID-19 cancelling the postseason. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2020

The two sides are up against the clock at this point in time if they want to get any sort of season in. And ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported the season would begin July 10, which is just under a month away.

Only time will tell how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images