There has been a lot of back-and-forth between Major League Baseball and its Players’ Association regarding how to go about the 2020 season.

The league reportedly sent its most recent proposal to the union Monday, which included a 76-game schedule. But the PA was expected to reject it and offer one of their own — which reportedly happened Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report that the MLBPA is looking for an 89-game schedule with full prorated salaries as well as expanded playoffs.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported the proposal is expected to be rejected by MLB. He also added some additional details:

The two sides are up against the clock at this point in time if they want to get any sort of season in. And ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported the season would begin July 10, which is just under a month away.

Only time will tell how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images