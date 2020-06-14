Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Baseball fans will take any good news they can get right now.

And, well, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman provided some Sunday morning… kind of.

The Major League Baseball Players Association on Saturday rejected the league’s latest return-to-play proposal, essentially scoffing at the offer. The decision sparked a bitter back-and-forth between the two sides, who have been at odds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All eyes now turn toward commissioner Rob Manfred, who has the ability to order players to return for a shortened season at 100 percent pro-rated play. Many have assumed the schedule would be for 48 games but, according to Heyman, the final number actually might be slightly higher.

Check out this tweet:

Mildly positive baseball news (very mild): If a season is mandated by the commissioner (as allowed by the March 26 agreement), it wouldn’t be for just 48 games. I hear the number of games would start with a 5 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 14, 2020

Whether a schedule consisting of 50-59 games really is any better than 48-49 games is up for fans to decide.

The MLBPA told MLB it wants the league to communicate its plans by Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images