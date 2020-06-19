Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Florida and Arizona, two states Major League Baseball has its spring training facilities.

And it’s reportedly becoming a concern.

Members of both the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays closed their facilities Friday after staff and players tested positive for COVID-19. And now the league reportedly is considering closing all 30 sites to reevaluate how to test players.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, “MLB is strongly considering closing all 30 camps again to cleanse and re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return. Right now there is not a firm protocol for players using the facilities.”

Source: with 3 camps having to close today due to COVID-19, MLB is strongly considering closing all 30 camps again to cleanse and re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return. Right now there is not a firm protocol for players using the facilities. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 19, 2020

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported teams are “anxious to get the health and safety protocol” as quickly as possible, and reportedly will discuss the topic Friday night, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

There are MLB teams anxious to get the health and safety protocol ASAP, to give themselves the best possible chance to keep staffers/players healthy. MLB/PA still talking. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 19, 2020

MLB executives and union representatives are discussing health and safety protocols tonight in the wake of three spring-training camps being shut down today because of COVID-19. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 19, 2020

Both the league and its Players’ Association have been at odds about how to start the shortened 2020 season. But Friday’s news may add another wrinkle in games starting at all this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images