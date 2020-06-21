Major League Baseball still is hoping to hold a 2020 season, albeit abbreviated. But the league apparently is willing to make some concessions should that not be the case.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, sources say MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Sunday sent a letter to the MLBPA executive director Tony Clark “offering to cancel expanded playoffs and universal DH (designated hitter) for 2021” should an abbreviated 2020 season not be completed in full. As Passan noted, “Players are concerned about giving up (the) leverage of playoffs for naught,” leading to the league’s reported proposal.

Players plan to vote on whether to accept the league’s proposed 60-game season or allow Manfred to impose a season length of his choosing after the MLBPA was informed MLB would not counter the players’ 70-game proposal. Passan believes this “olive branch” could be one of the final (and best) chances the two sides have at striking a deal for the 2020 season.

But will the new concessions be enough for players to accept the league’s offer? Only time will tell.

