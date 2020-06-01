Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As we turn the calendar to a new month, it seems professional sports are working harder and getting closer to a return.

The Major League Baseball Players’ Association late Sunday reportedly sent a counterproposal to the league that included a 114-game season schedule that would end Oct. 31. Players also could have the choice to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though things seemed tense between the MLB and its PA, things appear to be moving swiftly. And the league reportedly is planning to propose a shorter season that will begin in July.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared on “SportsCenter” on Monday to discuss the latest news. The baseball insider noted it was believed the 114-game schedule “isn’t going to work,” and that owners will look to have a 50-60 game season.

Passan added more context via Twitter:

The potential season Major League Baseball envisions would run somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 regular-season games, sources told ESPN. The exact number is being considered, but the aim would be to return in July. It would be less than half of players’ proposed season length. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020

The proposal also reportedly will include a “full prorated share of their salaries,” which potentially could serve as a big selling point.

Of course, we still have to wait and see what the owners’ proposal ends up looking like and how the MLBPA will react to it.

