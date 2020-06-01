As we turn the calendar to a new month, it seems professional sports are working harder and getting closer to a return.

The Major League Baseball Players’ Association late Sunday reportedly sent a counterproposal to the league that included a 114-game season schedule that would end Oct. 31. Players also could have the choice to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though things seemed tense between the MLB and its PA, things appear to be moving swiftly. And the league reportedly is planning to propose a shorter season that will begin in July.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared on “SportsCenter” on Monday to discuss the latest news. The baseball insider noted it was believed the 114-game schedule “isn’t going to work,” and that owners will look to have a 50-60 game season.

Passan added more context via Twitter:

The proposal also reportedly will include a “full prorated share of their salaries,” which potentially could serve as a big selling point.

Of course, we still have to wait and see what the owners’ proposal ends up looking like and how the MLBPA will react to it.

More MLB: Are Some Owners OK With Canceling League’s 2020 Season?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images