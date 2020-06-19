Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are looking bleak for Major League Baseball.

After three camps shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak in players and staff, it became a possibility that all 30 facilities would close while MLB and the MLB Players’ Association developed a health and safety protocol for those entering a site.

And now, it appears the league won’t counter the 70-game proposal sent to them by the MLBPA on Thursday .

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, MLB told the union no counteroffer Is to be expected. The league and its owners reportedly will meet over the weekend to “discuss its next option.”

MLB has told Players Association it will not make a counter-offer to union’s 70-game proposal, sources tell me and @EvanDrellich. League talking with owners this weekend to discuss its next options moving forward. Last MLB offer: 60 games. Could try to implement in 50-odd range. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 19, 2020

The two sides have been at odds since March, and it’s only getting uglier by the day at this point. Add in the recent coronavirus outbreak among players, it’s certainly going to be tough to find a safe and healthy way to get the players to “spring training 2.0” before playing games.

Only time will tell how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images