The Major League Baseball Players’ Association is on clock.

MLB reportedly sent its latest proposal to the union Friday morning, proposing a 72-game season. And according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the players received that offer Friday afternoon.

Nightengale reports the 2020 season will begin July 14, meaning there will be 76 days between then and Sept. 27 — the proposed end date — to get those 72 games in.

Here are a few more details:

The #MLBPA receives formal proposal from #MLB on 72-game season starting July 14, with 80% guarantee of their prorated salaries with a postseason, 70% with no postseason. Deadline is Sunday for 72-game schedule. Also, 29-man rosters for the first month. Players also have opt-out. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 12, 2020

The MLB proposal provides players $1.5 billion in total compensation if there's a postseason,_ $1.27 billion during regular season, an increase of $300 million from their Monday proposal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 12, 2020

This offer, according to Nightengale, only is good until Sunday, giving the MLBPA the weekend to decide what to do.

Players who are considered high-risk (like Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco who underwent cancer treatment recently) would get paid and service time accounted should they decide to opt-out. However, players who aren’t high-risk and choose not to play will not be paid or get service time.

Any player can choose not to play, without pay or service time. Those high-risk players to COVID-19 would still get paid with service time. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 12, 2020

The two sides have been at odds for a while now. But it seems the gap is getting smaller. But we’ll just have to wait and see what the players decide to do, though Nightengale reported the offer is expected to be declined.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images