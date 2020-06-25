Opening Day is right around the corner.

In fact, it’s just 29 days away.

Major League Baseball is expected to kick off the 2020 season on July 23, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale. Four teams will play in two nationally televised games that day, with the rest of the teams joining the action the following day.

It’s unclear which four teams will get to play on Opening Day.

Players have agreed to report to training camp by July 1 for the upcoming 60-game season. Teams will hold camps in their home cities thanks to rising COVID-19 cases in Florida and Arizona, where teams’ spring training facilities are located.

Let the official countdown begin.

