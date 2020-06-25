Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opening Day is right around the corner.

In fact, it’s just 29 days away.

Major League Baseball is expected to kick off the 2020 season on July 23, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale. Four teams will play in two nationally televised games that day, with the rest of the teams joining the action the following day.

It’s unclear which four teams will get to play on Opening Day.

We now know that four teams are tentatively scheduled to open their season on July 23. The other 26 will open the July 24. Still waiting on the details, but here’s what we know for now. https://t.co/Lm0qvPbtEg — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 25, 2020

The #MLB season will officially start July 24 for 26 of the 30 teams, with the four other teams expected to play in nationally televised games on July 23 to open the 2020 season. Yes, #Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's debut will undoubtedly be in prime time. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 24, 2020

Players have agreed to report to training camp by July 1 for the upcoming 60-game season. Teams will hold camps in their home cities thanks to rising COVID-19 cases in Florida and Arizona, where teams’ spring training facilities are located.

Let the official countdown begin.

