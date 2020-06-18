Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s long been a discussion about whether the National League should adopt the designated hitter rather than having their pitcher hit.

And that now may be a reality for 2020 and 2021.

Major League Baseball and its Players’ Associations have yet to strike a deal on how to start the abbreviated season, though things finally seem to be trending in the right direction after commissioner Rob Manfred and union executive director Tony Clark met in Arizona on Tuesday night.

The league reportedly made an offer to the MLBPA for 60 games and reportedly hopes to strike gold this weekend. But another thing that’s worth noting about the proposal is that it reportedly includes the universal DH for 2020 and 2021, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

MLB offer includes universal DH for not just 2020, but 2021 too. It also includes on top of 100 pct prorated salary for 60 games, a $25M postseason pool. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 17, 2020

Of course, this greatly would benefit the American League as they wouldn’t need to decide who to bench when interleague play occurs.

But the two sides need to agree to a deal before any of this comes to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images