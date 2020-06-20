Though it’s not yet official, things are trending in the direction of the MLB Players Association rejecting the league’s most recent proposal.

Following a meeting in Arizona between MLBPA head Tony Clark and league commissioner Rob Manfred, the league sent a 60-game return-to-play proposal to the players, assuming that he and Clark had made an agreement and the offer would be accepted. Instead, the players countered with a 70-game offer, which appeared to blindside the owners and was not agreed upon.

But the players still can accept the 60-game proposal, which promises a full prorated salary. If not though, it is a step closer to Manfred just mandating a season, which he can do per the agreement the two sides made back in March.

So, why are the players likely to reject the league’s latest proposal? MLB insider Jon Heyman explained over multiple tweets on Saturday afternoon.

The MLB players union Executive Board (8 on Subcommittee, plus 30 reps who vote by team canvas) are expected to vote or decide this weekend on MLB’s 60-game framework/proposal. If they go thumbs down, folks expect commish to mandate/set schedule, Covid numbers permitting. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 20, 2020

Early word: 8-man union Executive Subcommittee may be near unanimous for rejecting MLB’s 60-game framework/proposal and instead letting commish set schedule. May be 7-1 for no w/Daniel Murphy seen as possible dissenter. Unpredictable but rank/file may also lean opposed to MLB 60. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 20, 2020

Here’s why some players plan to vote no on MLB’s 60-game framework/proposal: They believe expanded playoffs for 2 years and dropping their grievance chance is worth more than 60 games, even 60 prorated games. No decision has been made yet but it is expected sometime this weekend. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 20, 2020

Commissioner Manfred will be in touch w/owners throughout weekend. Expectation is that if players reject last try he will soon set schedule pursuant to March 26 deal; appetite for canceling season seems low (though there’s small “hardline” group). Bigger threat to year: Covid-19 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 20, 2020

This comes after the league temporarily shut down pretty much all of its spring training facilities Friday so they could undergo a deep cleaning. However pretty much every team, including the Boston Red Sox, now reportedly plan to just hold their resumed spring training at their home stadium.

Multiple Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, while a Toronto Blue Jays player showed up to the team facility showing symptoms. Four members of the New York Yankees organization, at least three of them staff, tested positive for the coronavirus at the team’s spring training facility Saturday.

