Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It might be a few months late, but Major League Baseball is expected to kick off its 2020 season with a bang.

The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees are expected to square off at Nationals Park on Opening Day, as first reported by The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand. ESPN later confirmed the report.

According to the New York Post’s report, expect Gerrit Cole to make his debut with the Yankees against Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Opening Day, health permitting of course. The two went nose-to-nose in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series in October, in which Scherzer emerged victoriously.

In December, Cole signed a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract with New York.

Opening Day reportedly will take place July 23, though MLB has yet to release an official schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images