The Major League Baseball Players’ Association has spoken — and they’re not happy.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said June 10 he was “100 percent confident” a season in 2020 would happen. Fast forward five days later and his tune has completely changed, now saying he’s unsure if that will happen.

Both sides have been going back-and-forth trying to strike a deal on how to proceed with the shortened season for months. But one could not be reached.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark issued a statement Monday night, noting the players are “disgusted” how Manfred went back on his word.

“Players are disgusted that after Rob Manfred unequivocally told Players and fans that there would 100% be a 2020 season, he has decided to go back and his word and is now threatening to cancel the entire season,” the statement read, per the MLBPA. “Any implication that the Players Association has somehow delayed progress on health and safety protocols is completely false, as Rob has recently acknowledged the parties are ‘very very close.’ This latest threat is just one more indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning. This has always been about extracting additional pay cuts from Players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign.”

Yikes.

MLB is in the dark while the NHL, NBA and WNBA all have return-to-play plans in place. Only time will tell if this will get resolved or only get uglier.

