Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One major question surrounding Major League Baseball is if it will hold a season at all in 2020.

The league and MLB Players’ Association cannot seem to come to an agreement on how to start the shortened campaign. And the latest development came Friday when MLB told the union its 60-game season offer was the best it was going to do.

The union countered Thursday asking for 70 games.

The MLBPA released a statement, saying the players “remain committed” to playing this year.

“MLB has informed the Association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games,” the statement said, via the union. “Our Executive Board will convene in the near future and determine next steps. Importantly, Players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

As each day goes by, it will be come increasingly harder to play 60 games. The clock is winding down for the sides to agree on a deal.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images