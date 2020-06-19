Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the Patriots’ top pass-catchers clearly aren’t dwelling on Tom Brady’s departure.

New England’s receiving corps will need to elevate its game if the team has any hope of reaching the playoffs this season, regardless of who’s under center come Week 1. Judging by Julian Edelman’s social media posts over the course of the offseason, he appears eager to embrace the challenge.

Edelman dropped a new Instagram Thursday, informing the masses he’s maintaining “2020 vision” as the new season approaches. Mohamed Sanu is on the same page as his fellow Pats wideout, as evidenced by the former’s addition to the comment section.

“So clear,” Sanu wrote.

Edelman, in particular, might be more eager than any other Patriot to get going. The Super Bowl LIII MVP reportedly is vying to make a statement with Brady no longer running the offense in Foxboro.

