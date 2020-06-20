Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu and Jarrett Stidham have to build a rapport on the field in the 2020 season, and in the interim they’re trying to stay connected on the interwebs.

From receiving punts launched over a house to catching passes while sprinting up a hill, the New England Patriots wideout has had his offseason workouts chronicled on social media. And he shared a post full of images Friday evening.

That post resulted in a brief exchange between Stidham and Sanu.

Stidham figures to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback this season, and Sanu delivering a better showing in 2020 than 2019 certainly would help the young signal-caller settle into life as an NFL starter.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images